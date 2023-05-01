213680
210037
Business  

Fox says documentary about Canadian 'tyranny' won't air after Tucker Carlson's exit

Tucker Canada doc won't air

The Canadian Press - | Story: 424404

Does Tucker Carlson really think the United States should invade its northern neighbour to free it from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government?

A Fox News documentary focused on that question was set to be released today, but Canadians may not get a chance to find out the answer.

The trailer for the program featured People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the "Freedom Convoy" movement talking about the country's COVID-19 restrictions.  

But Carlson's abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans.

A spokesperson for Fox says the documentary will not air — and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says that's a good thing.

Bruce Heyman says Carlson's presence in the media landscape was dangerous for American democracy. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.23-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.610.11
Copper Mountain Mining2.620.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0650
Decisive Dividend Corp6.150.25
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0650
211318
212678
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37862.13-4.57%
Ethereum2460.6-3.10%
Dash64.97-3.62%
Litecoin116.69-2.81%
Ripple0.6232-2.50%
EOS1.357-2.44%
Dogecoin0.1053-2.78%
Cardano0.518-3.90%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
212678
Real Estate
4847701
18 225 Glen Park Drive
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$600,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212487
Press Room
213351