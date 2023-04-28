212538
204337
Business  

Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue

Strike hits Day 10

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423860

Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.

Both sides are facing pressure to reach a deal, though there is no talk of back-to-work legislation being on the way.

According to an update from Treasury Board President Mona Fortier earlier this week, wages and remote work are among the points of contention in the labour dispute.

The federal government is offering a nine per cent wage increase over three years, backdated to 2021.

Meanwhile, the union says it has adjusted its initial ask for a 13.5 per cent increase over the same period of time — but is not revealing the new number.

As the strike continues, Canadians are facing a wide range of federal service disruptions ranging from immigration services to passport applications.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals34.560.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.560.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.070
Decisive Dividend Corp5.960.06
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
202006
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39420.89-1.78%
Ethereum2566.27-1.27%
Dash67.17-2.58%
Litecoin119.76-1.76%
Ripple0.6339-0.16%
EOS1.385-0.86%
Dogecoin0.108-0.92%
Cardano0.542-2.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4851189
190 2330 Butt Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room