213404
204337
Business  

Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Imperial raises dividend

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423851

Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share, up from 44 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders comes as the company says its profit amounted to $2.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.75 per diluted share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income amounted to $12.12 billion, down from $12.69 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Production averaged 413,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 380,000 in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, refinery throughput averaged 417,000 barrels per day, up from 399,000 a year ago, as refinery capacity utilization rose to 96 per cent compared with 93 per cent a year earlier.

"Imperial’s strong financial results in the first quarter were underpinned by sustained high utilization rates across our refining network, as well as record first quarter production at Kearl that was supported by enhanced winter operating procedures," said Brad Corson, Imperial's chairman, president and chief executive. 

"Our strong operating performance ensured Imperial was well positioned to maximize value capture from the current business environment."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals34.560.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.560.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.070
Decisive Dividend Corp5.960.06
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
209267
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39420.89-1.78%
Ethereum2566.27-1.27%
Dash67.17-2.58%
Litecoin119.76-1.76%
Ripple0.6339-0.16%
EOS1.385-0.86%
Dogecoin0.108-0.92%
Cardano0.542-2.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4851189
190 2330 Butt Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
209013
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211183
Press Room