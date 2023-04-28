209304
Business  

Couche-Tard signs deal for 112 gas station and convenience store sites in U.S.

Couche-Tard buys US sites

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423849

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a deal to buy 112 gas station and convenience store sites in the United States from MAPCO Express Inc.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The deal is contingent on a separate transaction that will see MAPCO and its other locations acquired by Majors Management LLC.

Couche-Tard says the sites it is buying are mostly in Tennessee and Alabama, but also in Kentucky and Georgia.

It says the locations are company-operated and most of the real estate is owned.

The transaction also includes surplus property and a logistics fleet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals34.560.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.560.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.070
Decisive Dividend Corp5.960.06
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39420.89-1.78%
Ethereum2566.27-1.27%
Dash67.17-2.58%
Litecoin119.76-1.76%
Ripple0.6339-0.16%
EOS1.385-0.86%
Dogecoin0.108-0.92%
Cardano0.542-2.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
212688
Real Estate
4849589
2202 Mabel Lake Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$159,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211786
Press Room
209272