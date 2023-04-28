212538
Business  

Pipeline company TC Energy reports first-quarter profit up from year ago

TC Energy profits up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423848

TC Energy Corp. reported a first-quarter profit of $1.31 billion, up from $358 million in the same quarter last year.

The pipeline company says the profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from a profit of 36 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $3.93 billion, up from $3.50 billion in the first three months of 2022.

TC Energy says its comparable results for its most recent quarter amounted to $1.21 per share, up from $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.15 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TC Energy says construction of its Coastal GasLink project continued in line with its revised cost and schedule and is now about 87 per cent complete. The company says it continues to target mechanical completion by late this year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals34.560.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.560.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.070
Decisive Dividend Corp5.960.06
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
202006
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39420.89-1.78%
Ethereum2566.27-1.27%
Dash67.17-2.58%
Litecoin119.76-1.76%
Ripple0.6339-0.16%
EOS1.385-0.86%
Dogecoin0.108-0.92%
Cardano0.542-2.69%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209264
Real Estate
4849589
2202 Mabel Lake Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$159,900
more details
211799
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
211454