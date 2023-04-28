201462
209453
Business  

Economy grew at annualized rate of 2.5% in Q1, StatCan estimates

Economy grows at 2.5%

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423832

Statistics Canada says the Canadian economy grew by 0.1 per cent in February.

The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 2.5 per cent in the first quarter.

The February figure came in lower than was expected by Statistics Canada as wholesale and retail trade as well as manufacturing all contracted.

The Canadian economy is expected to stall this year and potentially enter a recession as high interest rates weigh on consumers and businesses.

The federal agency's preliminary estimate for March suggests the economy contracted by 0.1 per cent.

The dip in real GDP is expected to be driven by continued declines in wholesale and retail trade, in addition to mining and quarrying.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.380
Copper Mountain Mining2.540
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.070
Decisive Dividend Corp5.90
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
213362
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39816.34-0.80%
Ethereum2593.52-0.22%
Dash67.81-1.65%
Litecoin121.2-0.58%
Ripple0.6406+0.79%
EOS1.398+0.07%
Dogecoin0.1087+0.00%
Cardano0.5475-1.79%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211192
Real Estate
4778299
#7-2095 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,900
more details
211451
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
210600