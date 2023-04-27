210833
209453
Business  

Bombardier reports Q1 profit compared with a loss a year ago, revenue up 17%

Bombardier back in black

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423599

Bombardier Inc. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue gained 17 per cent, helped by higher deliveries and selling prices for its medium and large aircraft as well as increased services revenue.

The aircraft maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$302 million or US$2.98 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of US$287 million or US$3.09 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled US$1.45 billion, up from US$1.25 billion in the first three months of 2022.

The company says it is on track to reach its production guidance for more than 138 aircraft deliveries this year.

On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned US$1.06 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of 80 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

It says it repaid about US$400 million in debt in its first quarter.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.250.19
Copper Mountain Mining2.550
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0650
Decisive Dividend Corp5.90.08
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0750
211318
207886
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39359.38+1.61%
Ethereum2567.11+0.93%
Dash67.47-0.65%
Litecoin120.28-0.03%
Ripple0.6227-1.11%
EOS1.385-1.21%
Dogecoin0.1078+0.00%
Cardano0.5581+1.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
212688
Real Estate
4836406
204 2085 Gordon Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$285,000
more details
213334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
213324
Press Room
210167