213404
210292
Business  

Glencore willing to take takeover offer for Teck Resources directly to shareholders

Glencore pushes takeover

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423593

Swiss commodities giant Glencore says it is willing to present its takeover offer directly to shareholders of Teck Resources Ltd. if the company's board does not come to the negotiating table regarding its unsolicited proposal.

The statement came after Teck repeated its assertion that the Glencore's offer is a "non-starter," even after the Vancouver-based miner cancelled a key shareholder vote Wednesday on a plan to split its business that Glencore had opposed.

Teck called off the vote when it became apparent it did not have the required two-thirds majority approval from shareholders for the proposal, which would have split the company into Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources. Instead, the company will pursue what is says will be "a simpler and more direct separation."

Teck's board has rejected Glencore's unsolicited takeover offer that would see shareholders receive a stake in a combined metals company as well as a choice of cash or shares in a company that would hold their merged coal assets.

The proposal represented a 20 per cent premium when it was first made, but Glencore says it believes that with engagement it could improve its structure, terms and value.

Teck is controlled by the Keevil family, which owns the company's class A shares together with Japanese company Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.250.19
Copper Mountain Mining2.550
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0650
Decisive Dividend Corp5.90.08
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0750
211318
209267
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39359.38+1.61%
Ethereum2567.11+0.93%
Dash67.47-0.65%
Litecoin120.28-0.03%
Ripple0.6227-1.11%
EOS1.385-1.21%
Dogecoin0.1078+0.00%
Cardano0.5581+1.82%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
213362
Real Estate
4836406
204 2085 Gordon Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$285,000
more details
209011
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211799
Press Room
211740
211454