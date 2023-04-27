TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1 billion

Photo: The Canadian Press

French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.

Under the deal, Suncor will pay $5.5 billion in cash, plus up to an additional $600 million that is conditional on Western Canadian Select benchmark oil pricing and certain production targets.

TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd. holds a 31.23 per cent working interest in the Fort Hills oilsands project and a 50 per cent working interest in the Surmont in situ asset.

Suncor says the deal will add 135,000 barrels per day of net bitumen production capacity and 2.1 billion barrels of proven and probable reserves to Suncor's oilsands portfolio.

TotalEnergies had announced last year it planned to exit the Canadian oilsands by spinning off TotalEnergies EP Canada, but said it decided to sell the operations instead after receiving several unsolicited offers including the one by Suncor.

Suncor chief executive Rich Kruger says the deal adds valuable oilsands assets that are a strategic fit and add long-term shareholder value.