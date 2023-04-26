213404
Flight attendants rally at YVR against unpaid work

Red signs and car honking could be seen and heard throughout Vancouver International Airport on Tuesday as about 200 flight attendants rallied to end what they’re claiming is “unpaid work” in the airline sector across Canada.

The average flight attendant in Canada works almost 35 hours every month for free, since they’re not paid until the plane is in motion, according to Wesley Lesosky, president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees' (CUPE) airline division, which represents approximately 18,500 Canadian flight attendants at 10 airlines nationwide.

“I’m really impressed by the turnout,” said Lesosky.

He added employees showed up at 9 a.m. and spoke with travellers who were curious about the campaign.

“We’ve had a lot of passengers flowing through here (who) have asked for information. Some cars even stopped, so we’ve definitely received positive feedback.”

The Richmond News reached out to several airlines for information, but none responded.

