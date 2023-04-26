Rogers records $511 million profit in Q1 as it prepared to close Shaw deal

Photo: The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit increase by 30 per cent to $511 million in its most recent quarter as it prepared to close a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company says its first-quarter profit compared with a net income of $392 million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to diluted earnings per share of $1 for the period ended March 31, up from 77 cents during its previous first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, its net income totalled $553 million, a 20 per cent increase from $462 million during the prior first quarter, while its adjusted diluted earnings per share moved from 91 cents to $1.09 per share.

Revenue for the period ticked up six per cent to $3.8 million in the most recent quarter, up from $3.6 billion in the previous first quarter.

The period covers the last quarter before Rogers combines with Shaw, which it purchased in March 2021 for $26 billion, but only got the final government approval to move forward with earlier this month.