209304
210037
Business  

Rogers records $511 million profit in Q1 as it prepared to close Shaw deal

Rogers profits take leap

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423390

Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit increase by 30 per cent to $511 million in its most recent quarter as it prepared to close a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company says its first-quarter profit compared with a net income of $392 million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to diluted earnings per share of $1 for the period ended March 31, up from 77 cents during its previous first quarter.

On an adjusted basis, its net income totalled $553 million, a 20 per cent increase from $462 million during the prior first quarter, while its adjusted diluted earnings per share moved from 91 cents to $1.09 per share.

Revenue for the period ticked up six per cent to $3.8 million in the most recent quarter, up from $3.6 billion in the previous first quarter.

The period covers the last quarter before Rogers combines with Shaw, which it purchased in March 2021 for $26 billion, but only got the final government approval to move forward with earlier this month.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.095-0
Copper Mountain Mining2.570.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0650
Decisive Dividend Corp5.85-0.09
Diamcor Mining0.125-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
211504
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40414.22+5.22%
Ethereum2650.77+4.67%
Dash71.75+2.31%
Litecoin125.49+1.35%
Ripple0.6495+2.04%
EOS1.469+2.01%
Dogecoin0.1119+2.76%
Cardano0.563+5.03%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211880
Real Estate
4847686
419 1331 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$775,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211183
Press Room
211454