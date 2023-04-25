210833
206800
Business  

Vancity CEO Christine Bergeron moving to top job at Concert Properties

Vancity CEO moving on

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423256

Vancity says Christine Bergeron is stepping down as president and chief executive of the credit union to take the top job at real estate company Concert Properties.

The credit union says Bergeron will continue with Vancity until mid-July.

Bergeron joined Vancity in 2011 and has been chief executive since 2020.

Concert Properties, which is owned by 19 union and management pension plans, says she will join the company as president and chief executive on Sept. 5.

Bergeron will take over the CEO job from co-founder David Podmore, who will remain as chair of the board.

Vancity says its board of directors will name an interim president and CEO in the coming weeks.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.24-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.1-0.53
Copper Mountain Mining2.54-0.13
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.065-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6-0.19
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
213468
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37630.18+1.12%
Ethereum2500.44+0.36%
Dash67.56-0.30%
Litecoin122.66+2.57%
Ripple0.6306+1.12%
EOS1.404-1.13%
Dogecoin0.1069+0.00%
Cardano0.521+0.19%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
210832
Real Estate
4849427
3391 Merlot Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$429,900
more details
211799
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
213334
Press Room