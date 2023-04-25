212381
210910
Business  

Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel

On-time record 'weak'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 423215

Canadian airports and airlines logged a large number of flight delays last month, raising questions about their readiness for the summer travel rush.

Figures from aviation data firm OAG show large airports and carriers had a much weaker on-time record in March than comparable U.S. outfits — and than their own performance in 2019.

Toronto's Pearson airport saw 61.2 per cent of flights leave on time — that is, within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure — versus 73 per cent four years earlier.

By comparison, New York's JFK airport and Chicago's O'Hare airport had an on-time performance of about 73 per cent and 79 per cent, respectively.

Air Canada's on-time arrivals rate was 57.3 per cent in March versus 69.6 per cent in March 2019.

Former Air Canada chief operating officer Duncan Dee says the higher volume of flight delays could bode poorly for travellers in the coming months after chaotic travel seasons during the summer and winter holidays, reflecting systemic issues across the Canadian aviation sector.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.245-0
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals33.95-0.68
Copper Mountain Mining2.54-0.13
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.065-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp5.97-0.22
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
205955
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37686.8+1.28%
Ethereum2509.07+0.71%
Dash67.54-0.32%
Litecoin121.7+1.76%
Ripple0.6294+0.96%
EOS1.408-0.85%
Dogecoin0.107+0.00%
Cardano0.5225+0.58%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4857056
17-3220 Hilltown Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,000
more details
211183
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211703
Press Room
211645