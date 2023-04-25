209647
In B.C, precarious work is the new normal

Zak Vescera / Local Journalism Initiative

A growing number of British Columbians are working odd hours for poor pay and no benefits, according to a new report that suggests  “precarious” work has become the norm in the province. 

A first-of-its kind study  conducted by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and  researchers at Simon Fraser University found roughly half of surveyed  British Columbian workers did not have benefits, steady pay or other  hallmarks of what used to be a typical job.  

And a further 37 per cent of workers, the study’s authors suggested, were in some kind of “precarious” work.

Kendra Strauss, a labour studies professor  at Simon Fraser University and one of the report’s authors, says that  points to a growing polarization in B.C.’s labour market, where even  though jobs are abundant many workers are struggling to make ends meet.

“This idea that people have  their choice of job isn’t true,” Strauss said. “We have people who get  stuck at the bottom end of the labour market.” 

Strauss and the other  researchers surveyed 3,000 British Columbian workers aged 24 to 65 in  late 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the world’s economy. 

Iglika Ivanova, a senior economist with the  CCPA, said their goal was to learn if the low unemployment rate and  strong job numbers of the day were actually translating into wins for  workers. 

They also wanted to understand more about  the prevalence of “precarious” work, a term typically used to describe  jobs with uncertain hours, pay, protections and security.

“We were trying to see what the labour market really looks like for people, beyond just the number of jobs,” said Ivanova.  

The results were striking. Thirty per cent  of respondents said they had been required to work two jobs at the same  time in the previous three months. Roughly four in 10 respondents said  they did not have benefits associated with their work. One in 10 were  working jobs that were explicitly short-term or casual, and 17 per cent  said their income could vary significantly week to week.

Researchers analyzed how many workers had a  “standard” job — a single, steady job with at least 30 hours of work a  week and benefits. 

Only about half of workers surveyed  reported having such work, Ivanova said, a percentage that shrank among  marginalized groups. About 60 per cent of racialized women, recent  immigrants and Indigenous people worked non-standard jobs, the survey  found, and such work was more common outside Metro Vancouver. 

Strauss cautions the survey data on its own  can’t draw conclusions about why those gaps exist, but suggests it  points to deeply entrenched inequalities in the quality of existing  jobs.

“The idea is that the job is a path to  economic security and to having a good life, and I think that’s no  longer holding true,” Ivanova said. 

Ivanova and her colleagues then further  classified 37 per cent of respondents as working “precarious” jobs, a  term that refers to a high level of instability and uncertainty in  day-to-day work. In comparison, just 18 per cent of jobs were considered  “secure.” 

There is no universal definition for  precarious jobs, and not all workers in precarious jobs are low-income.  Researchers for this project classified jobs as “precarious” based on an  index that incorporated whether they had regular hours, steady pay, a  guarantee of long-term employment and protection under provincial labour  laws. 

“This study shows that precarious work is  more widespread than previously thought and extends beyond gig work,”  said BC Federation of Labour president Sussanne Skidmore. 

The study found those bad jobs  meant bad health outcomes, too. More than a quarter of workers in jobs  that researchers considered precarious reported poor mental and physical  health, considerably more than other surveyed workers. 

Precarious workers also reported way higher  rates of stress and said the demands of work were more likely to  interfere with their family life or duties. Nearly 40 per cent of  parents with precarious jobs said a lack of child care impacted their  ability to work, for example, compared to 10 per cent of people in  secure jobs. 

“Without continuous employment and without  full-time hours, many people find it very difficult to plan for their  future or afford some of the basics of life,” Strauss said. She believes  that’s because many key benefits — like dental care — are linked to  steady employment. 

“When you make our social safety net and  link it to employment, you actually end up with the most secure and the  best-paid workers having the best benefits,” Strauss said. 

Ivanova said it’s unclear how and if the  labour market has changed since they conducted their survey in 2019. The  pandemic, Strauss noted, may have worsened labour conditions for many  workers because of the rising prevalence of “gig” jobs and temporary  contracts. 

On the other hand, Strauss said, the  provincial government had passed new laws protecting workers, most  notably a guarantee of at least five paid sick days for every employee.  And the most recent federal budget includes billions for a new dental  care program that could lead to hundreds of thousands of British  Columbians receiving insurance.  

Strauss and Ivanova say they plan to  conduct a second survey this year to measure the pandemic’s effects and  to collect data on other specific groups, including people with  disabilities and LGBTQ2S+ British Columbians. 

Strauss believes the study’s findings are still relevant today. B.C.’s unemployment rate was just 4.6 per cent in February.

“Although employment overall has rebounded the patterns of employment remain uneven,” Strauss said.

– The Tyee

