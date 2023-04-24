210833
Business  

Waste Connections founder and exec chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt returns to CEO role

Founder returns as CEO

The Canadian Press - | Story: 422993

Waste Connections Inc. says founder and executive chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt has returned to his role as chief executive officer after the departure of Worthing Jackman from the top job.

The solid waste services company says Jackman has also stepped down from its board of directors and withdrawn his name as a nominee at the company's 2023 annual meeting.

Mittelstaedt served as chief executive from 1997 until July 2019, when ?he moved into the role of executive chairman.

In connection with his reappointment as chief executive, Mittelstaedt will remain on the board but give up his role as executive chairman.

Michael Harlan, the company's lead independent director, has been named chairman.

The company also reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2023 that it provided in February. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals34.460.47
Copper Mountain Mining2.620.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp6.020.12
Diamcor Mining0.130
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
212688
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37084.1-0.43%
Ethereum2509.51-0.16%
Dash67.65-0.15%
Litecoin118.6+1.08%
Ripple0.6223-0.96%
EOS1.411-1.19%
Dogecoin0.1066+0.00%
Cardano0.5262+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4855336
865 Thompson Road
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$590,000
more details
211451
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room