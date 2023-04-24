Waste Connections founder and exec chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt returns to CEO role

Photo: Waste Connections

Waste Connections Inc. says founder and executive chairman Ronald Mittelstaedt has returned to his role as chief executive officer after the departure of Worthing Jackman from the top job.

The solid waste services company says Jackman has also stepped down from its board of directors and withdrawn his name as a nominee at the company's 2023 annual meeting.

Mittelstaedt served as chief executive from 1997 until July 2019, when ?he moved into the role of executive chairman.

In connection with his reappointment as chief executive, Mittelstaedt will remain on the board but give up his role as executive chairman.

Michael Harlan, the company's lead independent director, has been named chairman.

The company also reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2023 that it provided in February.