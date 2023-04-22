211802
Business  

'Park outside': GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Trucks recalled for fire risk

The Canadian Press - | Story: 422776

General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it's not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals33.990.54
Copper Mountain Mining2.59-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp5.90.27
Diamcor Mining0.125-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37403.36+1.33%
Ethereum2547.15+1.77%
Dash67.04+1.36%
Litecoin117.71+1.85%
Ripple0.6392+5.09%
EOS1.448+2.04%
Dogecoin0.1088+1.88%
Cardano0.5364+3.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211192
Real Estate
4855336
865 Thompson Road
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$590,000
more details
213115
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211799
Press Room
211645