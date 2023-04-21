Former industry minister takes job at Rogers two years after leaving office

Photo: The Canadian Press

Former Liberal industry minister Navdeep Bains is joining Rogers as the company's new chief corporate affairs officer.

Rogers announced several new appointments to its executive leadership team on Thursday, including Bains and a former Shaw executive.

Bains served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet as industry minister from 2015 until early 2021, and chose to not run for re-election that year.

The industry minister is responsible for overseeing the country's national industrial strategy, including regulating national sectors such as telecommunications.

Bains joined CIBC as a vice chair of global investment banking after leaving public office.

Rogers says part of Bains's responsibility will be to lead the company's public policy and environmental, social and governance efforts.