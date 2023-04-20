212953
211470
Business  

Federal public service strike already affecting grain inspections, commission says

Strike hits grain inspections

The Canadian Press - | Story: 422386

The strike by federal workers who are members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada has many people in the agriculture sector worried.

The Canadian Grain Commission says its ability to inspect and certify grain for export is significantly affected, with more than 140 grain inspectors off the job.

The commission says it has developed contingency plans with modified procedures to provide certification where it is essential to maintain market access.

The Wheat Growers Association says it's worried about a slowdown or stoppage of grain movement.

The group says farmers need to continue to deliver last year's crop to purchase inputs for this year's crop.

Keystone Agricultural Producers, in Manitoba, says the strike could also affect the flow of money from federal business risk-management programs.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.25-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals33.660.18
Copper Mountain Mining2.7150.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp5.69-0.09
Diamcor Mining0.13-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38123.46-1.70%
Ethereum2597.65-0.30%
Dash69.46-2.72%
Litecoin118.87-2.55%
Ripple0.634-3.94%
EOS1.444-2.56%
Dogecoin0.1125-5.05%
Cardano0.5383-4.10%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207411
Real Estate
4741482
#15-595 Vineyard Way N, Vernon BC
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$855,000
more details
212180
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211450
Press Room
211455