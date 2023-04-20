Activist investor puts more pressure on Parkland Fuel; will oppose incumbent board

Photo: The Canadian Press

A U.S. activist investor says it will withhold support from all of Parkland Fuel Corp.'s incumbent directors at the company's upcoming annual meeting.

New York-based Engine Capital LP, which owns about a two per cent stake in Parkland, says the Calgary-based fuel supplier and marketer has been "unresponsive" to its calls for change at the company.

Engine sent a letter in March to the Parkland board criticizing the company for "underperformance" and urging the fuel retailer to consider selling or spinning off its Burnaby, B.C., refinery.

In its follow-up letter on Thursday, Engine said it has met with Parkland's CFO, but has not been offered a meeting with the company's board as requested.

Engine said it is also frustrated that Parkland has once again nominated 24-year tenured chair Jim Pantelidis to the board, despite adopting a 10-year term limit for directors.

Parkland's annual general meeting is set to take place May 4.