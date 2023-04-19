212604
Business  

PSAC strike could have domino effect for unionized workers: labour expert

Strike's domino effect?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 422119

A labour expert says if the current strike by thousands of public sector workers is successful, it could have a domino effect for unionized workers in other industries.

Larry Savage, a professor in the labour studies department at Brock University, says strikes in the federal public service are rare, but the current labour dispute is reflective of a larger trend that’s seeing more militancy among unionized workers amid persistent inflation.

Thousands of public-service workers began their strike Wednesday morning after the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada, representing some 155,000 federal workers up for bargaining, couldn’t reach a deal in negotiations that began almost two years ago.

Almost a third of all federal public servants are involved in the strike, and the union and government alike have warned of disruptions to tax season, border operations, Employment Insurance, immigration and passport applications.

Savage said the striking workers have been without a contract for around two years, meaning as inflation climbed they saw zero increases in their wages.

Wage increases are one of the biggest sticking points, with PSAC pushing for 4.5 per cent raises annually over the next three years to keep pace with inflation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals33.39-0.03
Copper Mountain Mining2.67-0.08
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0850.01
Decisive Dividend Corp5.850.01
Diamcor Mining0.140
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.080
211318
208441
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39407.67-3.09%
Ethereum2662.28-5.43%
Dash72.01-9.87%
Litecoin125.28-8.20%
Ripple0.666-6.47%
EOS1.502-7.91%
Dogecoin0.1198-4.78%
Cardano0.5623-5.22%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4812774
2 3405 16 Avenue
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$580,000
more details
209815
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211662
Press Room
212893