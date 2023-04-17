EllisDon CEO Geoff Smith stepping down in June, Kieran Hawe named next CEO

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo for construction company EllisDon is shown in a handout. EllisDon says Geoff Smith will step down as president and chief executive in June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Construction company EllisDon says Geoff Smith will step down as president and chief executive in June.

The company says he will be replaced by Kieran Hawe, EllisDon’s current chief operating officer, construction.

Smith will continue to serve on the company's board of directors as executive chair, and will continue to be responsible for the company’s digital and data strategy and execution, as well as for its Windjammer Landing Resort in Saint Lucia.

Gerald Slemko, the company's current chair, will become deputy chair.

Smith has been president and CEO of the construction firm, which his father founded, since 1996.

Hawe joined EllisDon in 1999 and held a series of increasingly senior roles at the company before being named executive vice-president and chief operations officer, construction, in 2019.