209304
Business  

EllisDon CEO Geoff Smith stepping down in June, Kieran Hawe named next CEO

EllisDon CEO to step down

The Canadian Press - | Story: 421759

Construction company EllisDon says Geoff Smith will step down as president and chief executive in June.

The company says he will be replaced by Kieran Hawe, EllisDon’s current chief operating officer, construction.

Smith will continue to serve on the company's board of directors as executive chair, and will continue to be responsible for the company’s digital and data strategy and execution, as well as for its Windjammer Landing Resort in Saint Lucia. 

Gerald Slemko, the company's current chair, will become deputy chair.

Smith has been president and CEO of the construction firm, which his father founded, since 1996.

Hawe joined EllisDon in 1999 and held a series of increasingly senior roles at the company before being named executive vice-president and chief operations officer, construction, in 2019.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals32.940.36
Copper Mountain Mining2.640.04
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.085-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp5.8-0.19
Diamcor Mining0.12-0.02
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.075-0
211318
211677
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin39447.13-2.71%
Ethereum2778.14-2.01%
Dash78.1-4.17%
Litecoin131.75-1.48%
Ripple0.6848-1.72%
EOS1.619-2.06%
Dogecoin0.1227+1.65%
Cardano0.583-3.31%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207886
Real Estate
4830821
401 669 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$389,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210898
Press Room