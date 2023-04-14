210729
Business  

Olymel to close pork plant in Quebec, lay off nearly 1,000 workers

Olymel to lay off 900+

The Canadian Press - | Story: 421322

Quebec pork producer Olymel says it will close a major slaughterhouse south of Quebec City and lay off 994 workers.

The company said today the Vallée-Jonction plant in the Beauce region will be the latest factory to shutter, after previously announcing the closure of several other facilities in recent months.

Olymel CEO Yanick Gervais told reporters in St-Hyacinthe, Que., that the company's fresh pork sector has lost more than $400 million in the last two years because of factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, labour shortages and the instability of export markets.

He says the Vallée-Jonction plant was chosen because of the decline in the available workforce and the poor condition of the facilities, which he says require tens of millions of dollars in renovations.

Gervais says the company is open to relocating any of the laid-off workers who want to work at Olymel's three remaining slaughterhouses or its other facilities.

He says the plant's operations will wind down gradually over the next eight months, with a final closure on Dec. 22.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.290
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals32.41-0.37
Copper Mountain Mining2.57-0.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.02-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.140
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40355.08-0.73%
Ethereum2761.08+2.54%
Dash76.67+0.00%
Litecoin126.19+0.07%
Ripple0.6897+0.44%
EOS1.64-2.73%
Dogecoin0.1166-0.85%
Cardano0.5751+1.05%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208441
Real Estate
4854231
#318-722 Valley Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$429,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
209272