Ash from Russian volcano prompts BC, Alaska flight cancellations

Photo: The Canadian Press

Some flights out of northern British Columbia are cancelled due to ash from a Russian volcano that erupted thousands of kilometres away.

Air Canada says it is monitoring the ash cloud from the Shiveluch Volcano, which caused the cancellation of some of its regional flights to and from Prince Rupert and Terrace on Thursday.

It says in an email that more schedule adjustments could occur depending on the direction of the ash cloud.

The volcano on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula erupted Tuesday and sent up an ash cloud 10 kilometres high.

Alaska Airlines also cancelled more than two dozen flights in the state, citing safety concerns as volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.

Carman Hendry, the manager of Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace-Kitimat, said WestJet has also cancelled flights into the airport because the planes would have to fly through the ash.

"Better down here wishing you were up there than up there wishing they were down here," he said in an interview Thursday.

Hendry said he is unsure how many flights will be affected, but the airport is not expecting any more incoming flights for the rest of the day.

The ash cloud drifted over Alaska air space in the last few days, the Alaska Volcano Observatory said in a statement. “Although this cloud poses a potential hazard to aviation and has disrupted some flights, no ashfall is expected on Alaska communities,” it said.

Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka Peninsula’s most active volcanoes, started erupting early Tuesday, spewing ash more than 500 kilometres northwest. Several Russian villages were covered in grey volcanic dust in the largest fallout in nearly 60 years.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.