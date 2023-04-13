207758
Business  

Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Arrest in founder's death

The Associated Press - | Story: 421141

A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect's name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee's death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city's lax attitude toward crime.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2850.05
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals32.90.58
Copper Mountain Mining2.6750.41
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.085-0.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.050.13
Diamcor Mining0.1350.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
211318
205507
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40538.91+0.91%
Ethereum2683.91+4.14%
Dash76.5+1.95%
Litecoin126.12+1.74%
Ripple0.6855+0.88%
EOS1.684+3.57%
Dogecoin0.1159+3.57%
Cardano0.5615+3.12%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4851410
145 Wyndham Crescent
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211799
Press Room
210600