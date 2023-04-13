Study finds precarious employment pervasive in B.C. job market

Photo: Glacier Media Uber driver at Vancouver International Airport

It’s a precarious work world out there, and the findings of a study released today show that it's more precarious in B.C. than many residents and businesses might have assumed.

But Is It a Good Job?: Understanding Employment Precarity in B.C. is based on a survey of more than 3,000 workers aged 25 to 65 conducted in late 2019.

It provides a pre-pandemic snapshot of the province’s labour market and underscores the continued hollowing-out of extended health coverage, pensions, worker rights and other benefits amassed in North America’s post-Second World War labour market.

The report, a partnership between Simon Fraser University and the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, was released a day after the provincial government released its What We Heard collection of feedback on gig work in B.C. Public engagement for that feedback began in the fall of 2022. It included an online survey, along with roundtables and meetings with workers, platform companies, labour and business organizations, academics and researchers.

Precarious work as defined in the study includes such pursuits as driving for Uber and other contract work that offers workers job flexibility but does not provide the job security and benefits of a “standard job” – a permanent full-time position that comes with at least some benefits.

Its “employment precarity index” includes a wide range of job characteristics and based on workers’ employment experiences placed them in one of four categories: secure, stable, vulnerable and precarious.

The index includes measurements of employment quality and security, income variability, scheduling uncertainty and access to employer-provided benefits.

Based on their answers, respondents were assigned a score of between zero and 100, which slotted them into one of the index’s four categories.

Among the report’s highlighted findings include:

37 per cent of survey respondents had precarious jobs and only 18 per cent were in secure jobs

Only 49 per cent of B.C. workers surveyed had standard jobs

Women, workers aged 25 to 34 and recent immigrants were less likely to have a standard job

Many workers in standard jobs did not have access to important workplace benefits, such as extended health coverage (15 per cent) or retirement benefits (30 per cent)

Not all precarious jobs were associated with low employment incomes; 34 per cent had middle incomes and 18 per cent had higher incomes

55 per cent of recent immigrants were in precarious jobs, the highest proportion of any group in our survey

Secure jobs were slightly less common in northern B.C. and the Interior than in Metro Vancouver and on Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, the provincial government’s What We Heard report on gig work released on April 11 found overall that workers value gig work’s flexibility but have concerns about earnings that are often low and unpredictable and overhead costs for such things as fuel.

They also raised concerns about transparency of how and what they are paid for assignments and being terminated or deactivated from a platform for no apparent reason.

The companies that provide those assignments through digital platforms indicated they support guarantees of minimum wages and other improved working conditions for gig workers if the flexibility of gig worker employment is maintained.