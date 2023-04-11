207758
211760
Business  

At least 300 visits expected as BC's 2023 cruise ship season officially launches

Cruise ship season begins

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420721

Cruise ship season officially launches in British Columbia as the Sapphire Princess berths in Victoria for a one-day visit.

The vessel then travels to Vancouver to begin that city's season.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority expects 330 ships between April and October, bringing at least 850,000 passengers to the capital.

The Port of Vancouver says 331 cruise ships are scheduled over the same period, potentially delivering more than one million visitors into the downtown core, with almost daily arrivals and departures at the height of the season between May and September.

Prince Rupert's cruise ship season doesn't start until May 3 with the arrival of the Carnival Miracle, but 43 more ships and nearly 80,000 passengers are scheduled to visit before the season ends at that north coast port in early October.

Cruise ships returned to British Columbia last year following a two-year, COVID-19 related break, with the Port of Vancouver saying it welcomed a record 307 ships, a seven per cent increase over visits in 2019.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.22-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.045-0
Russel Metals32.370.24
Copper Mountain Mining2.2450.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.09-0
Decisive Dividend Corp5.95-0.47
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
211318
208441
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40738.28+1.74%
Ethereum2565.03-0.62%
Dash77.15-0.89%
Litecoin128.04+1.06%
Ripple0.6962-0.57%
EOS1.677+0.60%
Dogecoin0.1141+0.00%
Cardano0.5406+1.12%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
207602
Real Estate
4790200
402 2532 Shoreline Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$515,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
210600