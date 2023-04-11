209304
Business  

Glencore adds US$8.2B cash component to Teck Resources takeover offer

Glencore ups Teck bid

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420692

Swiss company Glencore is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources Ltd. to include an US$8.2-billion cash component to its proposal.

Under the revised offer, Teck shareholders would receive 24 per cent of the combined metals company and the cash.

The company's initial proposal had been an all-stock offer that would have seen Glencore acquire Teck and then split up the metals side of both companies along with parts of Glencore's marketing business into one company, and the combined coal and some other related assets into another company.

Glencore said Tuesday it acknowledges that certain Teck investors may prefer a full coal exit and others may not desire thermal coal exposure.

"Accordingly, we are prepared, as a modification to the proposed transaction, to introduce a cash element to buy your shareholders out of their coal exposure," Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle wrote in a letter to the Teck board of directors.

Teck rejected Glencore's initial unsolicited takeover offer in favour of its own plan, announced in February, that would see it split up its metal and coal businesses into two companies.

The Vancouver-based miner has said that its plan will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and the new coal company, Elk Valley Resources.

Teck is controlled by the Keevil family which owns the company's class A shares together with Japanese company Sumitomo.

Norman B. Keevil, chairman emeritus of Teck, has told the Globe and Mail newspaper that he has no interest in seeing Teck sold to Glencore.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.23-0
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals32.60.47
Copper Mountain Mining2.2250.05
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp6.2-0.22
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin40724.92+1.70%
Ethereum2589.58+0.33%
Dash77.47-0.48%
Litecoin128.49+1.41%
Ripple0.7037+0.57%
EOS1.676+0.54%
Dogecoin0.1148+0.88%
Cardano0.5518+3.18%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209265
Real Estate
4781968
19-11290 Bond Rd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$650,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
211441
Press Room
209272