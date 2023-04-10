207759
Business  

Sleep Country to buy Casper's Canadian operations for $20.6 million

Sleep Country buys Casper

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420553

Sleep County Canada Holdings Inc. says it will acquire Casper Sleep Inc.'s Canadian operations.

Toronto-based mattress retailer Sleep Country says it will pay US$20.6 million for the U.S. mattress-in-a-box company's Canadian assets.

Sleep Country will receive a US$4.5 million marketing transition fee from Casper over the next four years and three-year warrants which would convert into a one per cent stake in Casper.

Sleep Country says it has also invested US$20 million in five-year convertible notes, which can be converted into about five per cent of Casper shares.

The deal comes as the number of e-commerce companies selling compressed and rolled mattresses in boxes that ship directly to customers has soared in recent years.

Sleep Country bought online mattress firm Endy for $88.7 million in 2018.

