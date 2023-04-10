211230
Business  

Teck Resources doubles down on plan to split company after Glencore offer

Teck doubles down on split

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420547

Teck Resources Ltd. is doubling down on its plan to split the company, a week after Swiss mining giant Glencore made an unsolicited bid for the Vancouver miner.

In an investor presentation issued today, Teck says its separation will give shareholders more choice and ways to maximize value because they will hold shares in both Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

The company says its plan provides a responsible exit from steelmaking coal at fair value.

It adds that Teck's current plan has no competition or regulatory hurdles to overcome.

Glencore's offer of 7.78 of its shares for each Teck Class B subordinate voting share amounts to a 20 per cent premium on the date its offer was made.

Teck's board of directors unanimously rejected the offer because it would expose shareholders to copper and thermal coal and oil trading, and said the pitch did not present a "coherent plan" for its proposed coal company.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.235-0
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals31.950.32
Copper Mountain Mining2.155-0.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp6.48-0.06
Diamcor Mining0.1350
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.045-0.02
211318
209265
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38408.9+0.23%
Ethereum2522.11+0.30%
Dash75.99+0.66%
Litecoin125.29+2.37%
Ripple0.6825-0.29%
EOS1.641+0.61%
Dogecoin0.1118-0.89%
Cardano0.5258+0.00%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
211665
Real Estate
4836699
112 5460 Clements Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$560,000
more details
212049
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
212051
Press Room
211646