Photo: The Canadian Press

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Tilray results

Cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. will report its latest quarterly results after the close of trading on Monday. The results come after the CEO of rival Hexo Corp. said earlier this year that a "price war" has taken shape in the Canadian cannabis industry and could cause “significant” damage.

Laurentian Bank annual meeting

Laurentian Bank of Canada will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday. The Montreal-based bank reported earlier this year that its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year earlier as its provisions for credit losses ticked higher.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make its next interest rate announcement and release its updated forecast for the economy in its monetary policy report on Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected by economists to keep its key interest rate target on hold at 4.5 per cent, but its view of how the economy is unfolding will be scrutinized.

Rogers CEO speech

Rogers Communications chief executive Tony Staffieri is scheduled to give a speech in Toronto to the Canadian Club on Wednesday. Rogers completed its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. last week, more than two years after the deal was first announced and only after making a series of commitments to the government designed to ensure competition in the wireless sector.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association will release its figures for home sales in March on Friday. The association's report for February found sales for that month were down 40 per cent from a year ago and at levels not seen since before the pandemic as new listings and prices also dropped.