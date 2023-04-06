207759
Business  

Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda recalls CR-Vs

The Associated Press - | Story: 420048

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals31.56-0.24
Copper Mountain Mining2.1750.04
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp6.64-0.31
Diamcor Mining0.13-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.070
211318
210207
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37788.3-0.25%
Ethereum2527.11-1.55%
Dash76.52-1.47%
Litecoin122.62-1.69%
Ripple0.6847+0.59%
EOS1.666+4.19%
Dogecoin0.1232-1.60%
Cardano0.5185-1.70%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4844864
4995 ELLIOTT AVE
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$829,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
212221
211454