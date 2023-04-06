211472
211066
Business  

Canadians spending on travel and services but cutting back on restaurants, goods: RBC

Cutting back on eating out

The Canadian Press - | Story: 420017

RBC says Canadians are continuing to spend on holidays and non-essential services, but are cutting back on restaurants and goods.

The bank's latest spending tracker report says while overall spending was steady in March, there were some signs of weakness in goods spending, mirroring a pullback in auto sales.

RBC economist Carrie Freestone says restaurant spending excluding price impacts fell by 0.6 per cent, on average, in the first quarter of 2023.

Consumer spending is one of several economic data points that has remained resilient despite persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

However, Freestone says in an email that RBC expects to see a more pronounced pullback in discretionary spending once the impact of the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes is fully felt.

RBC's February report found Canadians were making fewer grocery store runs but still spending around the same amount per trip, while in March, the number of grocery transactions was flat.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.23-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.050
Russel Metals31.68-0.12
Copper Mountain Mining2.1350
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0950
Decisive Dividend Corp6.56-0.39
Diamcor Mining0.140
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.070
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37809.93-0.19%
Ethereum2535.9-1.21%
Dash76.6-1.36%
Litecoin122.88-1.48%
Ripple0.6828+0.29%
EOS1.672+4.57%
Dogecoin0.121-3.21%
Cardano0.5199-1.52%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4833401
14-720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$794,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
211462