Complaints about telecommunications companies increase as Rogers outage top of mind

A new report says complaints about Canada's telecommunications companies were up 12 per cent from a year ago, while a service outage at Rogers Communications last summer helped make the company the most complained-about provider for the first time.

The mid-year report by the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-Television Services' (CCTS) says Rogers led the way with 17.4 per cent of all complaints, as the number of complaints about the company for the six-month period rose 29 per cent compared with a year earlier.

It says the number of complaints by Rogers customers about complete loss of service issues almost doubled, largely driven by the 187 complaints accepted by the CCTS related to the company's outage on July 8 and dissatisfaction with the subsequent credits it announced.

Bell accounted for 14.9 per cent of complaints, followed by Telus at 13 per cent, Rogers-owned Fido at 11.9 per cent and Telus-owned Koodo at nine per cent.

The commission says more than half of all issues raised by consumers were about mobile services, followed by complaints about internet issues, which accounted for more than a quarter.

The report covered complaints received from Aug. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31.

