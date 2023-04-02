210836
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Home sales

Home sales figures for some of Canada's biggest cities are expected to be released this week. March numbers for Calgary are expected to be released on Monday, while the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday. Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is set to release March home sales figures on Wednesday.

Business outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its latest business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The reports come ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision and monetary policy report scheduled for April 12.

Bank annual meetings

Several of Canada's big banks will hold their annual shareholder meetings this week. CIBC and Scotiabank will both hold their gatherings in Toronto on Tuesday, while RBC will hold its meeting in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

Energy conference

CEOs of some of Canada's largest oil and gas companies will meet in Toronto this week for the BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium. Commodity prices, decarbonization and future growth opportunities for the sector will all be on the agenda.

Job numbers

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market on Thursday when the agency will release its labour force survey for March. The Canadian economy added 22,000 jobs in February as the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent.

 

