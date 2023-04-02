211230
211438
Business  

Saudis to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day

Saudis to cut oil production

The Canadian Press - | Story: 419210

Saudi Arabia says it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023.

The move would likely raise oil prices, further straining relations between Riyadh and Washington as the world copes with inflation fueled in part by the war in Ukraine.

The Energy Ministry said Sunday that the cuts would be made in coordination with some OPEC and non-OPEC members, without naming them, and were in addition to a reduction announced last October.

It described the move as a “precautionary measure” aimed at stabilizing the oil market.

Saudi Arabia angered the Biden administration last year when it and other OPEC members agreed to cut production on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in which inflation was a major issue. Both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia denied any political motives, saying they were focused on maintaining a healthy market price.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2650.01
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals34.330.49
Copper Mountain Mining2.190.09
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.84-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.13-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
211318
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37863.79-1.41%
Ethereum2422.79-1.42%
Dash77.46-2.28%
Litecoin124.8-0.30%
Ripple0.7065+2.47%
EOS1.614+0.00%
Dogecoin0.1068-3.61%
Cardano0.5127-3.21%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4837773
9 4405 20 Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$485,000
more details
211799
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room