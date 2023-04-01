211266
Business  

Protestors across Canada demonstrate against RBC's fossil-fuel funding

Protestors target RBC

The Canadian Press - | Story: 419084

Demonstrators will gather in 40 locations across Canada to protest against the Royal Bank of Canada on Saturday for funding fossil fuel projects.

The protests, part of a nation-wide effort dubbed Fossil Fools Day, will take place in cities including Kelowna, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Halifax and Vancouver.

RBC has outlined plans to reduce its financed emissions by 2030 with an end goal of net zero by 2050.

But critics say its targets fall far short of what's needed, accusing the bank of "greenwashing" last fall when it announced its targets for this decade.

The bank has also faced criticism from Indigenous leaders including from the Wet’suwet’en, who have criticized the bank's climate record and its funding of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

The bank, for its part, has long stressed the importance of an orderly transition to net-zero.

