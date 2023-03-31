210983
205251
Business  

Judge: Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial

Fox lawsuit will go to trial

The Canadian Press - | Story: 418963

A voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News over its airing of false allegations about the 2020 presidential election will go to trial after a Delaware judge on Friday allowed a jury to decide whether the conservative network aired the claims with actual malice, the standard for proving libel.

Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that neither Fox nor Dominion Voting Systems had presented a convincing argument to prevail on whether Fox acted with malice without the case going to a jury. But he also ruled that the statements Dominion had challenged constitute defamation “per se” under New York law. That means Dominion did not have to prove damages to establish liability by Fox.

“The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that (it) is CRYSTAL clear that none of the statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true,” Davis wrote in his summary judgment ruling.

The decision paves the way for a trial start in mid-April.

Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion, claiming Fox defamed it by repeatedly airing false claims about the company’s machines and its accompanying software. Court records and testimony revealed that many Fox hosts and executives didn’t believe the claims but continued to air them.

Fox has said it was simply covering very newsworthy allegations. The coverage fed an ecosystem of misinformation surrounding former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020 that has persisted ever since.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2650.01
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals34.330.49
Copper Mountain Mining2.190.09
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.84-0.04
Diamcor Mining0.13-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
206090
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin+%
Ethereum+%
Dash+%
Litecoin+%
Ripple+%
EOS+%
Dogecoin+%
Cardano+%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4849427
3391 Merlot Way
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$439,900
more details
210617
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208338
Press Room