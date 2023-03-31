209557
Business  

Deadline for federal workers to go back to the office is here, as union holds rally

Back to the office deadline

The Canadian Press - | Story: 418905

The federal government's return-to-office deadline has arrived — and on cue, a major public-sector union is holding a rally in Ottawa to call attention to workers' concerns.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada, which is hosting the demonstration and represents 165,000 federal workers, says women are disproportionately affected by the government's mandate.

The union says that parents have been struggling to find affordable child-care and get adequate accommodations from the government.

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced a mandatory hybrid work model in December that required public servants to return to the office two to three times per week, to be implemented by March 31.

The Treasury Board says a few workplaces, such as Canada Revenue Agency call centres and the immigration and employment departments, have been granted exemptions so as to "assess the benefits" of remote work.

The union and government will begin mediated negotiations on Sunday as a potential strike looms, with the union saying the return-to-office plan will be part of discussions at the bargaining table.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260.01
Metalex Ventures0.060
Russel Metals34.130.29
Copper Mountain Mining2.20.1
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.090
Decisive Dividend Corp6.890.01
Diamcor Mining0.13-0.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
206090
205912
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin+%
Ethereum+%
Dash+%
Litecoin+%
Ripple+%
EOS+%
Dogecoin+%
Cardano+%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4835670
1 9201 Okanagan Centre Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,370,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
210600