Tech sector helps lead S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets also rise

Canada's main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading as strength in the technology sector helped lead stocks higher, while U.S. stock markets also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 183.32 points at 20,124.31.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 254.31 points at 33,113.34. The S&P 500 index was up 33.67 points at 4,084.50, while the Nasdaq composite was up 122.41 points at 12,135.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.90 cents US compared with 73.89 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was up 18 cents at US$74.55 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.18 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$5.30 at US$1,992.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4.08 a pound.