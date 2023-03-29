S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains led by the energy, technology and base metal sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 134.94 points at 19,792.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 172.57 points at 32,566.82. The S&P 500 index was up 37.20 points at 4,008.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 134.63 points at 11,850.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.39 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude contract was up 71 cents at US$73.92 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$2.15 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.10 at US$1,983.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$4.09 a pound.