Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Budget day

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver the federal government's budget on Tuesday. The minister has said it will include "targeted inflation relief" as part of efforts to make life more affordable for Canadians.

Dollarama earnings

Dollarama will report its financial results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday before financial markets open and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts. In its third quarter, Dollarama reported an increase compared with a year earlier for its profit, sales and comparable-store sales.

BlackBerry results

BlackBerry is expected to report its fourth-quarter results after the close of financial markets on Thursday. The company signed a deal earlier this month to sell a portfolio of what it says are non-core patents related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking in an agreement that could be worth up to US$900 million.

GDP results

Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the year on Friday when it releases its reading for gross domestic product in January. The agency's initial estimate for the month that it released last month pointed to a gain of 0.3 per cent for the first month of 2023.

Rogers-Shaw deadline

The companies involved in the Rogers Communications Inc. deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. have set a deadline of Friday to complete the deal. The agreement is still waiting for approval by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne who must sign off on the transfer of wireless spectrum licenses from Shaw to Videotron.