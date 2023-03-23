210699
205251
Business  

Enbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extended

Enbridge 'disappointed'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 417614

The timeline of a U.S. review of a proposed Great Lakes tunnel that's a critical part of Enbridge Inc.'s Line 5 pipeline replacement project has been pushed back by more than a year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday it now expects to complete its draft environmental impact statement for Enbridge's Line 5 tunnel permit application in spring 2025, rather than late 2023 as earlier indicated.

The Canadian pipeline company says this will further delay the replacement of the dual pipelines in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac and will essentially push the start of construction until at least 2026.

Enbridge first submitted its application for the Great Lakes tunnel project in April 2020.

The company says the project would cover only 6.4 km in length, will require no construction within the waters of the Straits, and is anticipated to impact less than one-quarter acre of wetlands.

Michigan has been in court for years with Calgary-based Enbridge in an effort to shut down Line 5, fearing a disaster in the Straits of Mackinac, the ecologically sensitive region where the pipeline crosses the Great Lakes.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.060.01
Russel Metals33.96-0.08
Copper Mountain Mining1.79-0.04
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp6.57-0.27
Diamcor Mining0.1550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
206090
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38739.44+2.15%
Ethereum2487.56+3.07%
Dash85.46+4.18%
Litecoin127.41+6.26%
Ripple0.6063+2.71%
EOS1.581+5.19%
Dogecoin0.1054+3.94%
Cardano0.5071+2.63%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4790200
402 2532 Shoreline Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$525,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210617
Press Room
209272