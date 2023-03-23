209304
BRP reports $365.1M Q4 profit, revenue up 31% compared with year ago

The Canadian Press - | Story: 417538

BRP Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $365.1 million, up from $209.6 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 31 per cent to a record high.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its profit amounted to $4.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled $3.08 billion, up from $2.35 billion.

BRP says its normalized profit for the quarter was $3.85 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $3.00 per diluted share a year earlier.

In its outlook, the company says it expects revenue for its 2024 financial year to grow in a range of nine to 12 per cent compared with its 2023 financial year. Normalized diluted earnings per share for the 2024 financial year are expected to fall within a range of $12.25 to $12.75, an increase of two to six per cent.

BRP also raised its quarterly dividend to 18 cents per share compared with its previous rate of 16 cents per share.

