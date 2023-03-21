209557
191148
Business  

Food inflation in Canada shows signs of easing, but grocery prices to remain high

Grocery prices remain high

The Canadian Press - | Story: 417151

Food inflation appears to be easing in Canada, but experts say shoppers shouldn't expect lower prices at the grocery store.

Statistics Canada says the cost of groceries in February rose 10.6 per cent compared with a year before, down from an 11.4 per cent year-over-year increase in January.

Yet a falling food inflation rate doesn't mean the price of food is coming down.

Instead, it means prices are rising less quickly, signalling the worst of the era of grocery price hikes could be behind us.

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, says the food inflation rate is expected to continue to cool throughout the spring and into summer.

But he says Canadians may still experience sticker shock at the grocery store as some food prices are still significantly higher than a year ago.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.270.01
Metalex Ventures0.0550
Russel Metals34.340.18
Copper Mountain Mining1.850.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0850
Decisive Dividend Corp70
Diamcor Mining0.1550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.04-0.02
206090
208414
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin38843.43+2.30%
Ethereum2485.83+4.75%
Dash78.98+3.95%
Litecoin112.57+5.19%
Ripple0.6273+21.72%
EOS1.605+1.52%
Dogecoin0.1049+7.16%
Cardano0.4859+6.59%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208441
Real Estate
4351224
2122 Hwy 95
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$79,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
209271
Press Room
209999