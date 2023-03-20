211006
CN Rail and Unifor reach tentative collective agreements

CN Rail, union reach deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 417058

CN Rail and Unifor say they have reached new tentative collective agreements for around 3,000 workers across Canada.

The union said in a press release that the four collective agreements cover CN employees in several roles across the country.

Details of the agreements will not be released until they have been ratified by the members.

Negotiations broke down in February after several months of bargaining, with workers backing a strike in early March.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a statement that the negotiations were fraught with challenges.

She says the union was able to stand up to CN thanks to solid support from the workers.

