209791
Business  

S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

TSX up 100+ points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 416978

Canada's main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the base metal stocks as well as the energy and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 116.34 points at 19,504.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 337.38 points at 32,199.36. The S&P 500 index was up 31.42 points at 3,948.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.52 points at 11,668.03.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.16 cents US compared with 72.81 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 43 cents at US$66.50 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.29 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 40 cents at US$1,973.10 an ounce and the May copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.96 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.27-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.0550
Russel Metals33.890.27
Copper Mountain Mining1.8250.07
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0850.01
Decisive Dividend Corp6.950.1
Diamcor Mining0.135-0.02
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
206090
206381
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin37765.69-1.81%
Ethereum2416.93-1.31%
Dash78.55-0.62%
Litecoin111.3-3.60%
Ripple0.5166-3.55%
EOS1.634+2.70%
Dogecoin0.0997-2.92%
Cardano0.4623-2.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
202006
Real Estate
4844864
4995 ELLIOTT AVE
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$819
more details
210617
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
207867
Press Room
210600