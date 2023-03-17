210592
Business  

Indigenous-led prospective buyer 'not going away' even as Trans Mountain costs spiral

Still wants to buy pipeline

The Canadian Press - | Story: 416622

An Indigenous-led initiative says it is still pursuing ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline, in spite of the project's ballooning price tag.

Project Reconciliation managing director Stephen Mason says his group isn't going away just because Trans Mountain Corp. announced last week that construction costs for the project have risen to $30.9 billion.

The Trans Mountain pipeline was bought by the federal government for $4.5 billion in 2018 after previous owner Kinder Morgan Canada Inc. threatened to scrap the pipeline's planned expansion project in the face of environmentalist opposition.

Construction on the pipeline is still ongoing, and is expected to be completed later this year.

The federal government has indicated it does not wish to be the long-term owner of the pipeline, and has said it is open to the idea of Indigenous ownership.

But due to existing contractual agreements with oil shippers, only 20 to 25 per cent of the rising capital costs of the project can be passed on to oil companies in the form of increased tolls.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.3150
Metalex Ventures0.055-0
Russel Metals33.79-0.5
Copper Mountain Mining1.765-0.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp6.77-0.23
Diamcor Mining0.160
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
206090
210578
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36345.37+5.69%
Ethereum2358.79+2.45%
Dash74.9+2.93%
Litecoin112.13+3.35%
Ripple0.5085+0.40%
EOS1.515+2.02%
Dogecoin0.101+1.00%
Cardano0.4601+2.91%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
197037
Real Estate
4837773
9 4405 20 Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$485,000
more details
209541
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
209999