209304
Business  

Cannabis 'price war' could cause 'significant' damage to industry: HEXO CEO

Cannabis 'price war'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 416616

Hexo Corp.'s chief executive says he's seen a "price war" take shape over the last five months that could cause "significant" damage to Canada's cannabis industry.

Charlie Bowman says there are many smaller and independent pot retailers that are "bleeding" because of the higher number of rivals and their tendency to undercut one another.

He says the industry's pricing troubles have been compounded by the illicit market, which Bowman noticed had "fantastic" growth this year, challenging licensed cannabis producers.

Bowman is hopeful the Ontario Cannabis Store's plan to reduce its margin and markups later this year will help licensed producers chisel away at the illicit market.

The provincial pot distributor's move is expected to put $35 million back in the hands of licensed pot companies this fiscal year and $60-million in the 2024 fiscal year. 

By the OCS's count, the illicit market made up 43 per cent of Ontario's cannabis market last March.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.3150
Metalex Ventures0.055-0
Russel Metals33.79-0.5
Copper Mountain Mining1.765-0.02
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.080
Decisive Dividend Corp6.77-0.23
Diamcor Mining0.160
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0550
206090
207411
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin36345.37+5.69%
Ethereum2358.79+2.45%
Dash74.9+2.93%
Litecoin112.13+3.35%
Ripple0.5085+0.40%
EOS1.515+2.02%
Dogecoin0.101+1.00%
Cardano0.4601+2.91%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208507
Real Estate
4831896
138 1099 Sunset Drive, Kelowna
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$489,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
210096
Press Room
210117