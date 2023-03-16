Pornhub owner MindGeek purchased by private equity firm

Photo: The Canadian Press The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. PornHub parent company MindGeek is being acquired by private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners.THE CANADIAN PRESS

Private equity firm Ethical Capital Partners (ECP) is acquiring MindGeek, the owner of Pornhub.

The terms of the transaction are not being publicly disclosed.

In a news release, ECP says MindGeek is committed to quality adult entertainment made by and for consenting adults.

The Ottawa-based private equity firm says it will support MindGeek with furthering its research and adoption of the best available online safety protocols.

MindGeek, which was founded in 2004, includes a large portfolio of adult entertainment properties.

In the news release, the Montreal-based company says it looks forward to working with ECP.