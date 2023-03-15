Stock markets fall as bank worries spread to Europe; Dow, TSX down triple digits

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

Canada's main stock index was down along with international markets in early trading amid continued worries about the global banking sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 301.99 points at 19,392.17 after troubles at Switzerland's Credit Suisse rattled markets only days after high profile bank failures in the U.S.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average down 389 points at 31,766.40. The S&P 500 index was down 47.21 points at 3,872.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 109.09 points at 11,319.06.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 72.59 cents US,compared with 73.12 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down US$3.18 at US$68.15 per barreland the April natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.48 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$15.40 at US$1,926.30 an ounceand the May copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.92 a pound.

ORIGINAL: 7:12 a.m.

Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street Wednesday as worries about the strength of banks worsen on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.

The S&P 500 was 1.4% lower in early trading, while markets in Europe slumped even further as shares of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse tumbled to a record low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite also fell sharply at the open.

Credit Suisse shares tanked following reports that its top shareholder won’t pump more money into the bank.

Three recent bank failures in the U.S. have investors on edge, and the Credit Suisse news prompted renewed selling in bank stocks both in the U.S. and Europe.

Large and mid-size banks in Europe and the U.S. sank sharply before U.S markets opened, particularly in Europe. Major European banks fell between 5% and 10%, though Switzerland's Credit Suisse skidded nearly 25% to all-time lows.

That decline comes after media reports that Saudi National Bank representatives said they could not shore up their investments in Credit Suisse, citing regulatory concerns.

Confidence in the banking system has eroded in just a matter of days following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and Signature Bank on Sunday.

Most of the premarket decliners in the S&P 500 early Wednesday were regional banks, with Zion Bancorporation, KeyCorp, Commerce and Regions all sliding between 5% and 8%. Bigger banks also lost ground, with Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Citigroup all fell between 3% and 4%.

Banks have struggled for the better part of the year as higher interest rates has fewer people and businesses taking out loans, part of the Federal Reserve's goal as it tries to cool the economy and bring down four-decade high inflation.

Investors returned to the bond market Wednesday, sending yields lower again after they recovered somewhat the previous day. The 2-year yield fell back down to 4.05% from 4.25% late Tuesday, and the yield on the 10-year slid to 3.53% from 3.69%.

Stocks rallied Tuesday after the government said consumer prices decelerated from the previous month, mostly in line with analysts' expectations. The data showed core inflation, with volatile energy and food prices stripped out to show a clearer trend, was 0.5% in February over the previous month, edging up from January’s 0.4% gain. The Fed pays close attention to core inflation in deciding on monetary policy.

Investors fear the Fed might respond to enduring upward pressure on prices by speeding up the pace of interest rate increases to dampen economic activity and inflation.

The Fed faces a dilemma over how to respond when banks already are under strain after the fastest pace of rate hikes in a decade knocked down prices of their assets.

President Joe Biden and regulators have tried to assure the public that risks are contained and deposits in other banks are safe.